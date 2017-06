How Many Questions Can You Answer Correctly?

Nashville Trivia: Season 5, Episode 13: ‘Til I Can Make It On My Own

Let’s play Nashville trivia!



Don’t miss new episodes of Nashville Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT on CMT. Get all of the latest Nashville news, videos and behind-the-scenes action on the Nashville Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram and join the conversation using #NashvilleCMT.