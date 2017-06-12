Will Keith Urban Return to American Idol?

Will Keith Urban be an American Idol judge when the show returns next year? The answer is “possibly,” Urban said in an interview with CMT’s Cody Alan.

Noting that he keeps an open mind about projects he might become involved in, Urban stressed that whatever he does needs to have a strong music connection.

ABC recently announced that American Idol will move to the network next spring following a 15-year run on Fox. Katy Perry has been confirmed to join the series, but she’s the only judge officially announced to participate in the revival of the series.

“There’s a lot of moving parts,” Urban said about his potential involvement with Idol. “That’s a good political answer, isn’t it? But it’s also quite true of the state of it right now. There’s a lot of moving parts in everybody’s camps. We’ll see what happens.”

Urban first served as a judge in 2012 alongside Randy Jackson, Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey. He then remained a judge from 2013 to 2016 with Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr.