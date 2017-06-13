Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Create L’île d’Anges

Imagine being so taken with a beach vacation that you just buy the beach. And the island that comes with it.

That’s what happened to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill when they happened upon 20 acres they discovered in the Bahamas and bought it back in 2003, according to a new story in Architectural Digest.

Hill admits that they were a little naive about what it meant to kind of start an island from scratch.

“We set out to build a house. We had no idea we had to build everything else. We basically had to build a little town,” Hill said, and McGraw explained that they needed to build their own home, but also somewhere for the builders and caretakers to live. Oh, and they needed infrastructure. And water. And electricity.

They named the island “L’île d’Anges,” and their home on the island was ready a few years ago. It’s a home that, Hill said, makes them feel connected to the outside.

“When the breeze comes through the room, it’s just life-changing. It really is! It’s something for the soul,” she said.

McGraw wanted that, too, and he wanted all their guests to feel the same way.

“We wanted it set up so that when we brought people down, they’d get the same feeling that we got when we first came. The same reaction to the pristineness of it, to how relaxed it feels. The house is functional, but it really blends into the environment,” McGraw said, adding that the place takes their breath away every time they arrive.

“Every time we land the plane and walk onto the beach and head up to the house, we turn to each other and say, ‘This is the best place in the world,'” he said.

L’île d’Anges is not available to rent out on AirBNB — trust me, I searched for over an hour — but if you just want to get the same kind of feeling and you have $5,000 to spend a night, you could stay on a nearby island at Solomon’s Lighthouse in Nassau.