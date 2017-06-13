Farm Aid Reveals 2017 Lineup

Farm Aid 2017 will mix country, rock and Americana when the benefit concert moves to Burgettstown, Pennsylvania’s Keybank Pavilion on Sept. 16.

The event will feature performances by board members Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews, John Mellencamp and Neil Young, as well as the Avett Brothers, Blackberry Smoke and Jamey Johnson.

Sheryl Crow, Jack Johnson, Valerie June, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Insects Vs. Robots will also perform. As in years past, Matthews will be performing an acoustic set with multi-instrumentalist Tim Reynolds.

Since its 1985 inception, Farm Aid has raised more than $50 million to support family farmers.

Tickets go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m. ET through Live Nation.