Luke Combs’ This One’s for You Tops Country Albums Chart

Having grown to despise the phrase, “Put your hands together,” please allow me to vary the cliché by suggesting you put your feet together and stomp the planks off the floor for Luke Combs’ This One’s for You, which debuts at No. 1 this week on Billboard‘s country albums chart.

This triumph comes just four weeks after Combs racked up his first No. 1 song — “Hurricane” — on the country airplay charts.

Hurricane by Luke Combs on VEVO.

And speaking of top-ranking songs, Darius Rucker now holds that honor with “If I Told You,” which has taken an arduous 47 weeks to climb into rare air. “If I Told You” is Rucker’s first No. 1 song since “Wagon Wheel” in 2013.

So let’s have another victorious stomp for him.

If I Told You by Darius Rucker on VEVO.

There’s not a lot going on elsewhere — just one other new album and two new songs. Wheeler Walker Jr.’s Ol’ Wheeler bows in at No. 10, while Kelsea Ballerini’s “Legends” and Gary Allan’s “Mess Me Up” leap aboard at No. 50 and No. 54, respectively.

Four albums return to the chart — Elvis Presley’s Elvis: 30 #1 Hits (at No. 34), Toby Keith’s 35 Biggest Hits (No. 43), Kenny Chesney’s Cosmic Hallelujah (No. 47) and the eponymous Dylan Scott (No. 49).

Also back in action at No. 59 on the airplay list is Jacob Davis’ “What I Wanna Be.”

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Chris Stapleton’s From a Room: Volume 1 (last week’s No. 1), the Zac Brown Band’s Welcome Home, Stapleton’s Traveller and Keith Urban’s Ripcord.

Completing the Top 5 songs cluster are Brett Young’s “In Case You Didn’t Know” (last week’s No. 1), Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road,” Dan + Shay’s “How Not To” and Florida Georgia Line’s “God, Your Mama, and Me,” featuring the Backstreet Boys.

