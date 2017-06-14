Shania Twain’s New Single Arrives This Week

If you’re a Shania Twain fan, you are going to want to be glued to your radio later this week. Because that’s when life’s about to get good.

In May, Twain previewed her new single, “Life’s About to Get Good,” in a promotional video on the NBC Olympics’ Facebook page.

In an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s Hockey Night in Canada (CBC) on Sunday (June 11) during the Nashville Predators’ game, Twain said that her first new album in more than 15 years — Now — will be released this summer. She revealed Wednesday that the official release date is Sept. 29.

In the interview, Twain said “Life’s About to Get Good” will be released Thursday to radio stations throughout North America.

In earlier CBC reports, she explained that the new single was inspired by her commitment to staying more positive.