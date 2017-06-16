When It Rains, It Pours for Luke Combs

Luke Combs hasn’t had time to reflect on the success following the release of his major label debut This One’s for You, which just debuted at the top of Billboard‘s country chart.

“I don’t think it has really sunk in yet,” Combs told CMT.com. “It’s one of those things that’s hard to reflect on when you’re going so fast all the time. It’s hard to kind of step back and take yourself out of the equation. It’s easy to get wrapped up in everything that’s going on around you.”

The album’s launch week was just kicking off when we caught up with him on the red carpet at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium before his performance at Darius Rucker’s Darius and Friends benefit concert. His day had started at 4:30 a.m. in New York for a performance later that morning on NBC’s Today. By Sunday (June 11), he had made his performance debut at the all-genre Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival and performed three times during the 2017 CMA Fest.

“You only get one shot,” he said, “So why not go at it as hard as you can and do your thing and try to have a bit of fun with it and stay true to yourself along the way? That’s the thing I’m trying to do.”

“When It Rains It Pours” follows his No. 1 hit “Hurricane” and offers a positive spin on the traditional country breakup song.

“It’s the opposite of ‘Hurricane,'” Combs said. “It’s not dreary. Somebody breaks up with this fella and he ends up having the best week of his life. It’s just a fun upbeat thing. I hope people love it.”

And that statement can be directed to new country music fans. When conversation turned to his appearance at Bonnaroo, he said it was an honor to represent country music at an all-genre event.

“It’s cool because I think a lot of people have a lot of misconceptions of what country music is or what it can be,” Combs said. “If you can take country music somewhere that’s not traditionally a country music environment and win some new people over, then I think that’s a really great thing.”

Combs is on tour through the summer. He joins Brantley Gilbert‘s The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour on July 7 in Charlotte, North Carolina.