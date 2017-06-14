Nashville Tour Sells Out First Weekend Abroad

Days after hosting the 2017 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Charles Esten was across the pond selling out shows with his Nashville castmates.

Over the weekend, Esten, Clare Bowen, Chris Carmack, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio delivered a live mix of originals and songs from the CMT series over three sold-out concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall as well as Friday’s (June 9) sold-out international tour opener in Birmingham.

The Nashville tour’s overseas shows continue through June 20 with stops in Brighton, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin and Belfast.

The U.S. leg picks up July 23 in Orlando, Florida, with Bowen, Carmack, Esten and Jackson.

Here’s a full list of dates for the U.S. leg of the Nashville summer tour:

July 23: Orlando, Florida

July 25: Clearwater, Florida

July 26: Atlanta

July 28: Grand Prairie, Texas

July 29: Robinsonville, Mississippi

July 30: Huber Heights, Ohio

Aug. 1: Vienna, Virginia

Aug. 2: Raleigh, North Carolina

Aug. 4: Richmond, Virginia

Aug. 5: Brooklyn, New York

Aug. 6: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Enjoy photos from the Royal Albert Hall concert.

