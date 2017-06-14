Carrie Underwood Celebrates Being #Blessed

Carrie Underwood wasn’t as vocal about the last Predators game on Sunday (June 11) as she’d been during the rest of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It’s almost as if she decided that she was only going to focus on the positive.

In fact, she hadn’t tweeted her thoughts on her husband Mike Fisher’s team since June 8, when she said, “Even if the ref was going to call a penalty on PK, this shouldn’t have gone on so long. Amazed PK was so calm after.”

Before that, on June 5, she was only sending good vibes when she posted on her socials about Fisher’s birthday and about the day he became the captain of the Predators. “Happy birthday to this handsome hunk! I’ll never forget the day he told me he was asked to wear the ‘C.’ I was so proud on that day and I’m even more proud now to see him play in the #StanleyCupFinals. He’s definitely the only FISH in the ‘C’ for me!”

On Wednesday (June 14), she sent out even more happy thoughts after playoff season had come to an abrupt end a few nights earlier when the Predators lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was after a team party, somewhere outdoors on a beautiful Nashville night.

“Had a lovely night last night celebrating with the players, wives and staff of the @predsnhl …oh, as well as with this hunk! We are so thankful for such an incredible season and the amazing group of people we got to spend it with! #blessed”

