PHOTO GALLERY: Nashville Celebrates 100 Episodes

Thursday night (June 15), the 100th episode of Nashville hits the airwaves, and the cast and crew could not be prouder of how far they’ve come.
A couple of months back, on the day that production of this episode wrapped, everyone from the cast and crew gathered in the real-life “Rayna Jaymes” home in the Belle Meade neighborhood of Nashville, where they had filmed the pilot episode five years earlier, and celebrated.
Check out these photos from the fun-filled evening:
-
The cast and show creator Callie Khouri.
-
The perfect cake for the occasion.
-
Charles Esten: the master of the selfie.
-
Callie Khouri making a lovely speech.
-
Charles Esten thanking Callie for everything she has done.
-
Hayden Panettiere rounding out the speeches by thanking Callie, the rest of the cast, and most of all the crew for their tireless effort over the years.
-
Cupcakes for everyone!
-
Charles Esten and Jonathan Jackson
-
Sam Palladio and Hayden Panettiere
-
Lennon Stella and Clare Bowen
-
Sam Palladio and Chris Carmack
Don’t miss new episodes of Nashville Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT on CMT. Get all of the latest Nashville news, videos and behind-the-scenes action on the Nashville Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram and join the conversation using #NashvilleCMT.