Thomas Rhett on His Dad’s Constructive Criticism

This is how it helps to follow in your father’s footsteps: Wherever you are, he’s already been there.

And for Thomas Rhett, that means that his dad can give him advice, ideas and a little constructive criticism.

“Dad has always just been such a constant when it comes to me and my live show,” Thomas Rhett said of his dad Rhett Akins, a prominent country singer-songwriter himself. “A lot of that comes from me just growing up watching him play so many shows as an artist.”

But Thomas Rhett also says in a recent radio interview that his dad is the sole reason he doesn’t have complete panic attacks after shows.

“I’ll walk offstage and know that I did not play my best show, and he’s always the first one to be like, ‘Yeah, you know, a couple of things were pretty rough. But overall, it was good,'” he said. “He’s always been that calming presence and has always been the guy that says, ‘Why don’t you try swappin’ these two songs and see what happens,’ or ‘It’s all right … Don’t worry that we don’t have your first single, we will make it happen one way or the other.'”

If Akins’ parenting style rubs off on his son, who has one daughter at home and another due this summer, that would be just fine with him.

“(He’s) always just being such an encouragement and somebody when I’m feeling like, ‘What is happening right now?’ He’s always that person to come in and be like, ‘It’s gonna be fine,'” he said.