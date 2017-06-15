CMT Instant Jam Shows What Brett Eldredge Does Best

Brett Eldredge fans will get a live preview of new music from his eponymous third album, out Aug. 4, when the latest CMT Instant Jam premieres Friday (June 16) at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Filmed at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in March, the hour-long concert special will feature the new album’s “Something I’m Good At” and “Superhero,” plus his five No. 1 singles and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the pop-up show.

In the days leading up to the gig, Eldredge teased about the secret set on social media. And on the morning of the show, thousands showed up at a local Topgolf entertainment center to snag free wristbands for admittance into the exclusive Vegas event.

Eldredge previously co-headlined the CMT on Tour with Thomas Rhett, and he joins a prestigious list of previous CMT Instant Jam headliners, including Dierks Bentley, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Hunter Hayes, Darius Rucker and Carrie Underwood.

Here are more behind-the-scene photos from the show:

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT