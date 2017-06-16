Nashville: The Big Moments From Season 5 Episode 14

Nashville had it’s 100th episode last night, and it had us on the edge of our seats!
Let’s take a look at the big moments:
-
Feisty Juliette is back.
-
One big happy family?
-
Maddie’s big break.
-
Jessie Caine is back in town.
-
Maddie and Clay and the police.
-
Deacon reminds Daphne.
-
Damien’s idea of the future.
-
Clay’s decision.
-
Scarlett walks away.
-
Juliette’s song.
Don’t miss new episodes of Nashville Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT on CMT. Get all of the latest Nashville news, videos and behind-the-scenes action on the Nashville Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram and join the conversation using #NashvilleCMT.