Nashville: The Big Moments From Season 5 Episode 14

Nashville had it’s 100th episode last night, and it had us on the edge of our seats!

Let’s take a look at the big moments:

Feisty Juliette is back. Failure is not a feeling Juliette wants to get used to, and her claws are coming out as she aims to get back on top. One big happy family? After his less than stellar reaction to the news of Scarlett’s pregnancy, Damien is back! And everyone is a little confused about what that means for Gunnar. Maddie’s big break. Hearing your song on the radio for the first time ever is a huge moment, and we’re happy Maddie had Clay with her to celebrate. Jessie Caine is back in town. Jessie has a rough and dark past, and it’s given her quite a bit to sing about. Maddie and Clay and the police. Maddie and Clay got pulled over, and while Clay remained calm, Maddie was very upset by the situation and voiced her opinion, while many onlookers videoed her. Deacon reminds Daphne. It’s great to see Daphne smiling again now that Liv is staying with them, but Deacon kindly reminded her that this can’t last forever. Damien’s idea of the future. We can tell Scarlett feels something for Damien, but do we really believe he’s ready to be all in? Clay’s decision. After the fallout from Maddie’s reaction to Clay getting pulled over, Clay realized it’s time to pump the breaks on their relationship. Scarlett walks away. We’ve got to give it to Scarlett, it takes a lot of strength to walk away from the guy saying all the right things when you know deep down he doesn’t mean them. Juliette’s song. She was supposed to give the song to Maddie, but instead, she did what the old Juliette would do. This can’t be good…

Claire Heinichen Writer and social-ite for CMT, lover of all things Nashville, and firm believer that Ross and Rachel were not on a break.

