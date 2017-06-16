Nine New Albums Arriving This Summer

Summer 2017 is ripe for new country music by country legends, Americana stars, country rockers and powerhouse singers.

July releases include the 30th anniversary release of Rosanne Cash’s King’s Record Shop, Charley Pride’s first album in more than six years, Sara Evans’ debut from her own Born to Fly Records, Parmalee’s sophomore album and a collection of duets by Rhonda Vincent and Daryle Singletary.

In August, Will Hoge will release his 11th album Anchors, Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer partner for the first time on Not Dark Yet, Loretta Lynn revisits a few of her signature songs on Wouldn’t It Be Great and the Cadillac Three return with Legacy.

A Hold My Beer: Vol. 2 by Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers and a new Josh Abbott Band album are in the works. Bowen and Rogers’ Hold My Beer and Watch This Tour dates include two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheater opening for Miranda Lambert in August. A tour supporting Josh Abbott Band’s forthcoming Until My Voice Goes Out album starts Aug. 19 in Odessa, Texas.

Here is a preview of each album:



Rosanne Cash, King’s Record Shop (July 7): Cash celebrates the 30th anniversary of her sixth studio album with the release of commemorative 180-gram vinyl LPs and digital editions of the 10-song album. Originally issued in June 26, 1987, the collection is considered her among her most pivotal work to date yielding four No. 1s including her covers of Johnny Cash’s “Tennessee Flat Top Box,” John Hiatt’s “The Way We Make a Broken Heart” and John Stewart’s “Runaway Train” as well as “If You Change Your Mind,” an original co-written with steel guitar player Hank DeVito.

Charley Pride, Music in My Heart (July 7): Produced by singer-songwriter Billy Yates, Music in My Heart, is Pride’s first studio album in more than six years. The collection is made up of 13 songs including a remake of “The Way It Was in ’51,” written and recorded by Merle Haggard in the late ’70s. The project also features “Natural Feeling for You,” written by Ben Peters, who also wrote one of Pride’s signature hits, “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’.” The album includes songs written by Yates, Bill Anderson, Tommy Collins and others.

Rhonda Vincent and Daryle Singletary, American Grandstand (July 7): The 12-song collection offers their take on classic duets sung by George Jones and Tammy Wynette, Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn, and Merle Haggard and Bonnie Owens.

Sara Evans, Words (July 21): Evans’ flagship release from her own Born to Fly Records is a collection mostly made up of music by women. Ashley Monroe, Caitlyn Smith, Hillary Lindsey, Hillary Scott and Evans herself are among the fourteen female songwriters who contributed to the upcoming collection record. The album is co-produced with Mark Bright, and her 14-year-old daughter Olivia can be heard on backing vocals.

Parmalee, 27861 (July 21): The 12-track collection gets its title from the zip code of the band’s hometown Parmele, North Carolina. Front man Matt Thomas co-wrote nine songs including “American Nights,” “Like a Photograph,” “A Guy Meets a Girl” and “Savannah.” He also co-wrote Parmalee’s current single “Sunday Morning” with Ross Copperman and Josh Osborne.

Will Hoge, Anchors (8/11): Following 2015’s Small Town Dreams, Hoge returns with the 11-song Anchors, his 11th album to date. Sheryl Crow appears on the lead single “Little Bit of Rust,” that sings of a couple who have been blessed with a lifetime a love and everything that comes with it.

Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer, Not Dark Yet (Aug. 18): Produced by Teddy Thompson, the 10-song collaborative effort offers new arrangements of the Louvin Brothers’ “Every Time You Leave,” Jessi Colter’s “I’m Looking for Blue Eyes,” Townes Van Zandt’s “Lungs” and Merle Haggard’s “Silver Wings.” They also give their spin on songs by the Killers, Bob Dylan, Nirvana, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires and Nike Cave & the Bad Seeds. Although the sisters have released 24 albums. Not Dark Yet is their first collection released together.

Loretta Lynn, Wouldn’t It Be Great (Aug. 18): Announced on her 85th birthday, Wouldn’t It Be Great is a collection of 13 songs recorded at the Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee, with producers Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash. The album includes new versions of “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin'” and “God Makes No Mistakes” from 2004’s Jack White-produced Van Lear Rose album, plus new songs “Ruby’s Stool,” “Ain’t No Time to Go” and “I’m Dying for Someone to Live For.”

The Cadillac Three, Legacy (Aug. 31): Band mates Jaren Johnston, Neil Mason and Kelby Ray told CMT.com last year that it wouldn’t be long before they had new music. The upcoming 11-song collection promises lyrics that reflect life moments from weddings and babies to their more familiar road-tested melodies.