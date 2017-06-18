Jason Aldean Says “There’s No Book”

He Just Relies on His Father’s Intuition

If you’re looking for parenthood advice from Jason Aldean, don’t expect any hard and fast rules from the experienced dad.

In a recent radio interview, Aldean said that he’s given Thomas Rhett — who has one daughter at home and another one due later this summer — a few answers.

“I was texting him one day and he was kinda asking me some questions. So I talked to him a little bit about it because I do have two older daughters,” Aldean said. Aldean and his wife Brittany are expecting a son of their own by the end of this year.

It sounds like the advice he gave Rhett was that you need to trust your instincts, and that you will get everything right. Eventually.

“I think being a parent — it’s something you figure out along the way.

“There’s no book; there’s no right or wrong way to do it. You just figure it out as you go along,” he said.

