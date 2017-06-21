Lady Antebellum Tops Country Albums Chart With Heart Break

Dan + Shay’s “How Not To” Is Duo’s Third No 1 Single

After a four-year absence, Lady Antebellum returns to the top of Billboard‘s country albums chart this week with Heart Break. The trio last achieved that eminence in 2013 with Golden. Its intervening album — 747 in 2014 — capped out at No. 2.

Heart Break enters the Billboard 200 all-genres list at No. 4.

Meanwhile, on the country airplay rankings, Dan + Shay rack up their third No. 1 with “How Not To.” That lyrical vehicle spent 38 weeks on its journey from chart debut to chart dominance.



Dan + Shay previously topped the airplay chart with “Nothin’ Like You” (2015) and “From the Ground Up” (2016).

Other new albums this week are the various artists’ collection, Now That’s What I Call Country, Volume 10 (bowing in at No. 3), Glen Campbell’s Adios (No. 7), the Secret Sisters’ You Don’t Own Me Anymore (No. 30) and Jessie James Decker’s Blackbird Sessions EP (No. 33).

Back in battle after returning to online streaming services are Taylor Swift’s Red (No. 13), Fearless (No. 19), Speak Now (No. 21) and Taylor Swift (No. 47). Billy Currington’s Summer Forever returns at No. 46.

There are three new songs — Shania Twain’s “Life’s About to Get Good” (No. 36), Lee Brice’s “Boy” (No. 51) and Luke Combs’ “When It Rains It Pours” (No. 56).

The No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5 albums, in that order, are Chris Stapleton’s From a Room: Volume 1, Keith Urban’s Ripcord and Combs’ This One’s for You (last week’s No. 1).

Rounding out the Top 5 songs array are Florida Georgia Line’s “God, Your Mama and Me,” featuring the Backstreet Boys, Blake Shelton’s “Every Time I Hear That Song,” Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road” and Brett Young’s “In Case You Didn’t Know.”

Darius Rucker’s “If I Told You,” last week’s No. 1, now resides at No. 9.

