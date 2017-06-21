Nebraskaland Days Mixes Cowboy Culture and Country Music

Brothers Osborne, Alan Jackson, Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and thousands more live music fans will enjoy a heavy dose of Cornhusker hospitality this weekend at the 2017 Nebraskaland Days in North Platte.

Billed as Nebraska’s official state celebration, the 11-day event wraps with performances by Jackson and Yoakam on Friday (June 23) and Brothers Osborne and Stapleton on Saturday (June 24). The Stapleton concert will be his third performance back on tour after sustaining a hand injury that has sidelined him from his All-American Road Show since June 1.

According to executive director, David Fudge, Nebraskaland Days attracts thousands of cowboy culture fans who come annually for the family friendly outdoor rodeo, carnival attractions, music and art shows. But they stay to enjoy the good company of the locals.

“Nebraskans are known for being over the top friendly and we are that in North Platte,” Fudge told CMT.com. “If they’re coming out to see Alan or Dwight on Friday or if they’re coming out to see Chris or Brothers Osborne on Saturday, they’re going to encounter very friendly people.

“And they’re going to find plenty to do. We have world class golf courses within a short drive from here. And you’ve got watersports and great microbrew facilities around.”

The rodeo portion of Nebraskaland Days gets its roots from Buffalo Bill Cody’s world famous Wild West Show, which originated in North Platte in 1882. This year, more than 400 cowboys and cowgirls from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) competed to win approximately $108,000 in cash prizes during the four-day rodeo competition that kicked off the celebration.

“This is cowboy country,” Fudge said. “And this is the 53rd year of the festival, which moved to the Buffalo Bill State Park in large part because the rodeo was already here. Buffalo Bill’s house is right next door to the festival grounds and it is a state historical park. When they moved it out here, they had envisioned this tourism corridor where you have this historical site.

“The rodeo is a big part of what we do and we’re really proud of it,” he added. “It’s the largest outdoor rodeo in the state and it draws visitors to come see it from all over the world really. We have people in from England this year, and we had some visitors from Alaska. So it’s a really good event.”

CMT Hot 20 Countdown will be at Nebraskaland Days filming all the concert fun this weekend for an upcoming episode. The show airs Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m. ET/PT.