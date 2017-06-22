Kip Moore’s Slowheart Arrives Sept. 8

"This is the Record I've Been Waiting to Make”

Arriving Sept. 8, Kip Moore‘s third album Slowheart features 13 new songs, 11 of which were co-written by Moore.

The new music is described as his most authentic work to date with elements of Americana, rock and his brand of country storytelling his ardent following has come to love.

“This is the record I’ve been waiting to make,” Moore said in a press release. “The one that leaves you with a peace in your heart, knowing you did it exactly the way you wanted to. The one that makes it okay if you fail, because it truly came from your soul and no other place. You can’t go wrong if you can lay your head on your pillow with no regrets.”

Moore was the sole producer behind seven of the tracks, and he also played guitar throughout the recording, while singing the majority of the harmonies.

Currently at No. 21 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, Slowheart‘s lead single “More Girls Like You” was co-written with Steven Olsen, Josh Milller and David Garcia. Other Slowheart songwriters include Dan Couch, Blair Daly, Westin Davis, Luke Dick and Troy Verges, all of whom have contributed to Moore’s previous albums.

His summer schedule includes performances at Canada’s Cavendish Beach Music Festival on July 8 and Chicago’s Windy City Smokeout on July 15. Moore is booked for two performances at Ireland’s Harvest 2017 festival beginning Aug. 26, and a four-show U.K. tour launches Oct. 2 in Birmingham, England.

Here is the full track list for Slowheart:

1. “Plead The Fifth” (Luke Dick, Josh Kear)

2. “Just Another Girl” (Kip Moore, Westin Davis, Ben Helson)

3. “I’ve Been Around” (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)

4. “Fast Women” (Kip Moore, Blair Daly, Westin Davis and Troy Verges)

5. “Bittersweet Company” (Kip Moore, Josh Miller, Troy Verges)

6. “Sunburn” (Kip Moore, David Garcia, Josh Miller, Steven Olsen)

7. “More Girls Like You” (Kip Moore, Steven Olsen, Josh Miller, David Garcia)

8. “The Bull” (Jon Randall, Luke Dick)

9. “Blonde” (Kip Moore, Steven Olsen, Josh Miller, David Garcia)

10. “Good Thing” (Kip Moore, Josh Miller, Troy Verges)

11. “Last Shot” (Kip Moore, Dan Couch, David Lee Murphy)

12. “Try Again” (Kip Moore, David Garcia, Josh Miller)

13. “Guitar Man” (Kip Moore, Dan Couch, Westin Davis)