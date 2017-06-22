Maggie Rose Reveals Sexy Muse for Steamy “Body on Fire”

Maggie Rose gets real — and really steamy — in her brand new song, “Body on Fire.”

Bold, direct and soul-baring, her sensual single is a mince-no-words, bedroom invitation to her lover. And for Rose, what better muse than her brand new husband, music manager Austin Marshall.

Rose told People the song is “absolutely” about her man and that he’s not mad about it whatsoever.

“I think he was sort of stunned,” she told the magazine. “And very flattered and maybe a little embarrassed … in a good way.”

She went on to clarify that while the song is obviously about sex, it’s meant to explore the deeper meaning of it all.

“It’s about love making in a way that doesn’t objectify the two people that the song is about,” she said.

Shot in Nashville at Starstruck Studios, Rose let two talented actors play the couple in question while she connected with her inner goddess as the narrator, a role she and her team thought would be more “powerful” for her in the long run. From the brooding, neon-glowing colors to the incredible vocals, everything about this video is powerful.

“Body on Fire” is featured on Rose’s new Dreams > Dollars EP. In August, she’ll open shows for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on their Soul 2 Soul World Tour in Cleveland and Philadelphia.

