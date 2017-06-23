Kiefer Sutherland Brings Extra Star Power to Cinematic Video for “Shirley Jean”

He Also Extends His Not Enough Whiskey Tour

Kiefer Sutherland’s cinematic new video for “Shirley Jean” could so easily play on the big screen.

The heart-wrenching, timeless tune follows in the tradition of dark and visceral storytellers like Hank Williams Sr. and Johnny Cash and tells the tragic story of a man imprisoned on death row whose hard life was made brighter only by the love of one woman: Shirley Jean. As he spends his last night on Earth, preparing for his death, he writes a final letter to his long lost beloved.

“I never had love, but the closest was you,” he sings.

They just don’t write them like that anymore, do they?

Helping bring this story to life in the superb video is actor Robert Knepper, who plays “T-Bag” on the TV series Prison Break. Combine Knepper’s powerfully subtle portrayal of the character with the supporting cast, the location, and Sutherland’s sincerity in the narration, and it truly feels like a brilliant short film.

And we would expect nothing less from Sutherland, one of the most beloved and respected actors working in Hollywood. His hit TV series Designated Survivor will return to ABC this fall. In the meantime, Sutherland has extended his Not Enough Whiskey Tour. He’s currently in Europe, but will return to the U.S. for a handful of dates beginning Aug. 18 in Indianapolis.



[ video unavailable on this device ]