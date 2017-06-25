Nashville: The Big Moments From Season 5 Episode 15

The Wave of Change Has Arrived

The new episode of Nashville, titled “A Change Would Do You Good,” stuck to its name and brought some big changes for several of our friends.

Let’s check out the big moments:

Hallie’s Bluebird Debut Her voice is just amazing. Bucky’s Advice It may not have been what Maddie wanted to hear, but Bucky knew exactly what to say to get through to her. Juliette’s New Hit Water Rising ” is the perfect song to launch Juliette’s comeback, but what will Maddie say if she ever finds out it was meant for her? Highway 65’s New Employee Alyssa Greene may not know anything about country music, but she knows how to shake things up in the business world. Deacon’s Toast Admit it, we all shed a tear when Deacon said that artists like Hallie are the reason his Rayna started Highway 65. Hallie’s Recording Session We understood Hallie’s hesitation to record without her band, but Avery always makes magic in the studio. Clay and Maddie’s Goodbye Goodbyes are always so hard. We’ll miss you, Clay. Zach’s Offer Partnering with Budweiser could be huge for Will’s career! Maddie’s Apology Maddie and Daphne singing “L ove Until It Hurts ” was the perfect song for that moment.

Claire Heinichen Writer and social-ite for CMT, lover of all things Nashville, and firm believer that Ross and Rachel were not on a break.

