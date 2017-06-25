Nashville: The Big Moments From Season 5 Episode 15

The new episode of Nashville, titled “A Change Would Do You Good,” stuck to its name and brought some big changes for several of our friends.
Let’s check out the big moments:
-
Hallie’s Bluebird Debut
-
Bucky’s Advice
-
Juliette’s New Hit
-
Highway 65’s New Employee
-
Deacon’s Toast
-
Hallie’s Recording Session
-
Clay and Maddie’s Goodbye
-
Zach’s Offer
-
Maddie’s Apology
Don’t miss new episodes of Nashville Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT on CMT. Get all of the latest Nashville news, videos and behind-the-scenes action on the Nashville Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram and join the conversation using #NashvilleCMT.