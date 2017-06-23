Kenny Chesney Calls on College Students to Direct New “All the Pretty Girls” Video

Kenny Chesney is calling on students from Nashville’s Belmont University and Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro to create the new video for Cosmic Hallelujah‘s next single “All the Pretty Girls.”

The student director who submits the winning entry will receive a $5,000 scholarship that will be allocated to their tuition and a world video premiere on CMT.

All concepts are welcome –lyric, live action, animation or something new that has never been done before. Chesney only has five rules: “Get creative. Get real. Get going. Get inside the song. Show how ‘All the Pretty Girls’ looks, feels and resolves. …

“You live it, dream it, film it. Then send it to us,” Chesney says. “I’m looking for a video that captures what this song is really about, so I’m going to the source. Have some fun with it, and show us what you’ve got.”

The goal of the new initiative is to offer rising a filmmaker and music lover a platform to have their work seen and build their resume.

“I remember driving over the state line to West Virginia, playing in a restaurant, breaking down, driving back and parking in the music store lot, so I could turn in the sound system and get to class,” Chesney says. “When you have a dream, you’ll do whatever it takes. I’d like to bring some college students a little bit closer than I got … and I can’t wait to see the creativity everyone brings to this song.”

The deadline to enter online is July 23. The winner will be announced on July 31.