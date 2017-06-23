Dierks Bentley’s Son Recovering From Fall

Last week at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Colorado, just as Dierks Bentley was getting ready for his set, reflecting on his good fortune and thinking to himself, “This is the best day of my life. I’m singing songs with these heroes of mine and we’re in Telluride,” that’s when he got the call no parent ever wants to get about his 3-year-old son Knox.

“We were renting a house there with a bunch of people and there’s a loft above the bunk beds, and so about 12 or 13 feet, and (Knox) thought his grandfather was going to catch him. Obviously there was miscommunication there,” Bentley told reporters in Nashville at Thursday’s (June 22) party celebrating the success of his recent single, “Black.”

Knox fell to the floor and broke his arm in two places. But Bentley knows that a fall like that could been so much worse.

“We’re really lucky,” he said. “Out of all the things that could have happened, he could have had a head injury or neck injury, so we got really lucky. This is his first. I named him Knox for a reason. I just knew he was going to be a bruiser. But he’s doing pretty good. I’m the one that’s still in shock.”

After Bentley got that call from his wife Cassidy, he wrapped up the practice session with the Travelin’ McCourys — their performance was on June 15 — and headed to the hospital.

“I sat there for 40 minutes with the doctors and the nurses as they tried to put it back together. I felt like I lost a few years of my life,” he said, adding that at one point the doctor had to pull Knox’s hand hard to get the two bones back where they belong.

“(Knox) was out mostly, so I think I’m the one who suffered the most damage,” he said. “It was brutal.

“I think when you really love somebody, you suffer along with them.”