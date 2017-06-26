Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Just when you think the life of a country star is a charmed one, you find out that sometimes, even the super famous can get into some super tough spots.

Lady Antebellum worked up a sweat, Dierks Bentley got stuck in a jam, Maren Morris had a break down, Brett Eldredge couldn’t get enough rollercoaster, and Kacey Musgraves had a bourbon-lover’s nightmare.

But not everything that went down last weekend included a catastrophe. Keith Urban told his wife she still felt like his girlfriend, Miranda Lambert spent time at the stables, Justin Moore kicked off his off-the-road time, Brad Paisley told Supercuts how he likes it, and Thomas Rhett promised Willa some quality beach time.

Lady Antebellum: “Last night in Camden, NJ@charleskelleyhad some serious man sweat that kept reminding us of Forrest Gump, right?? Anyone else?? -dave n hills #youlookgoodworldtour”

Dierks Bentley: “Liiiiiiiiitle bit of traffic!”




Miranda Lambert: “A kiss from a handsome fella…! Happy Saturday y’all! @lakeshakefest @budweiser #clydesdales#chicago#hisnameisnash#rebelrebel#workdayfunday”

Brad Paisley: “Let’s leave it long in the back.#lasttimeforeverything”

Thomas Rhett: “I will see you at the beach tomorrow baby girl!!!@laur_akins”

