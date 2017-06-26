Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Tweets You Might Have Missed

Just when you think the life of a country star is a charmed one, you find out that sometimes, even the super famous can get into some super tough spots.

Lady Antebellum worked up a sweat, Dierks Bentley got stuck in a jam, Maren Morris had a break down, Brett Eldredge couldn’t get enough rollercoaster, and Kacey Musgraves had a bourbon-lover’s nightmare.

But not everything that went down last weekend included a catastrophe. Keith Urban told his wife she still felt like his girlfriend, Miranda Lambert spent time at the stables, Justin Moore kicked off his off-the-road time, Brad Paisley told Supercuts how he likes it, and Thomas Rhett promised Willa some quality beach time.

Lady Antebellum: “Last night in Camden, NJ@charleskelleyhad some serious man sweat that kept reminding us of Forrest Gump, right?? Anyone else?? -dave n hills #youlookgoodworldtour”

Dierks Bentley: “Liiiiiiiiitle bit of traffic!”





Bus broke down. 30 hour drive. She did not wash her hair today. Let's do this, NH. pic.twitter.com/euaH4s7OJy — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) June 24, 2017





This thing went upside down and sideways and I still feel nauseous…ok let's do it again! pic.twitter.com/IPx7FWfH5q — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) June 23, 2017





…grrrrrrreat. A huge, new, whole bottle of bourbon emptied out into my suitcase. Lesson learned, there. Drink it all beforehand. — KACEY MUSGRAVES (@KaceyMusgraves) June 25, 2017





Happy Anniversary Babygirl

Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!! – KU pic.twitter.com/vUy0yDxymu — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) June 25, 2017

Miranda Lambert: “A kiss from a handsome fella…! Happy Saturday y’all! @lakeshakefest @budweiser #clydesdales#chicago#hisnameisnash#rebelrebel#workdayfunday”





2 weeks of vacation starts….now… — Justin Moore (@JustinColeMoore) June 24, 2017

Brad Paisley: “Let’s leave it long in the back.#lasttimeforeverything”

Thomas Rhett: “I will see you at the beach tomorrow baby girl!!!@laur_akins”