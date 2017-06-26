Miranda Lambert Gives Ashley McBryde a Boost

Miranda Lambert has more than 6 million followers on Twitter. So when she posts a video, you can be sure a lot of people will watch it.

That must’ve been the case Saturday (June 24) when Lambert caught McBryde’s opening set when they shared the bill at LakeShake, Chicago’s country music festival. Shortly after McBryde took the stage, Lambert posted an 11-second video of the country newcomer performing her single “Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega.” (Coincidentally, Dahlonega, a small town in Georgia, is where Zac Brown was raised.)





"Little Dive Bar In Dahlonega"loved watching @ashleymcbryde at @LakeShakeFest. A GIRL singing a COUNTRY song she wrote. #morelikthisplease pic.twitter.com/UJjqlQisST — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) June 24, 2017

McBryde didn’t respond until later that night, but when she did, she thanked Lambert for the support.

And Lambert’s not the only one singing her praises. Eric Church is also a big fan of McBryde’s. When he was in Chicago in April, he called her his favorite new artist and “a whiskey-drinkin’ bad-ass.”

When she’s not on the road, McBryde is in the studio working on her first full-length album with producer Jay Joyce.