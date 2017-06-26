Music

Miranda Lambert Gives Ashley McBryde a Boost

How 11 Seconds Can Change Everything
Miranda Lambert has more than 6 million followers on Twitter. So when she posts a video, you can be sure a lot of people will watch it.

That must’ve been the case Saturday (June 24) when Lambert caught McBryde’s opening set when they shared the bill at LakeShake, Chicago’s country music festival. Shortly after McBryde took the stage, Lambert posted an 11-second video of the country newcomer performing her single “Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega.” (Coincidentally, Dahlonega, a small town in Georgia, is where Zac Brown was raised.)

McBryde didn’t respond until later that night, but when she did, she thanked Lambert for the support.

And Lambert’s not the only one singing her praises. Eric Church is also a big fan of McBryde’s. When he was in Chicago in April, he called her his favorite new artist and “a whiskey-drinkin’ bad-ass.”

When she’s not on the road, McBryde is in the studio working on her first full-length album with producer Jay Joyce.

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.