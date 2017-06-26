Toby Keith’s Favorite Marijuana Strain

Ever heard of Red Hair Sinsemilla?

It’s a strain of marijuana from California that Toby Keith claims is his all-time favorite in his new song “Wacky Tobaccy.”

Co-written with his longtime collaborator Scotty Emerick, the song celebrates 4-20-friendly people and the pot they love. Keith shot the official video on his bus in April before Nashville’s Sing Me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard tribute. Emerick, Willie Nelson and Mac McAnally each make cameos in the new clip.

CMT Hot 20 Countdown was at the video shoot and asked Keith how the new song compared to “Weed With Willie” from his 2003’s Shock’n Y’all album.

“‘Weed With Willie’ was a true story,” Keith said. “This is just more of a bunch of fact-based laundry list of different things you can do and different kinds of people that do it. … When you literally say you will never smoke weed with Willie again, you mean it — you know, till the next time.”

Keith will headline his first Nashville concert in 13 years on July 20 at the Ascend Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale via the Live Nation website on Thursday (June 28).

Earlier this month, the 14th annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic raised a record-setting $1.6 million for his OK Kids Korral, a cost-free home away from home for pediatric patients and their families seeking medical treatment in Oklahoma City.