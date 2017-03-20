Jason Isbell and Florida Georgia Line Are Back on Top

With The Nashville Sound and “God, Your Mama and Me”

All of a sudden, summer is in full bloom.

There’s lots of new music this week to report, beginning with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, whose The Nashville Sound roars in as Billboard‘s top country album.

This is Isbell’s second bow at the summit. His last came in July 2015 with Something More Than Free. The Nashville Sound, by the way, also debuts at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 all-genres chart.

And another avalanche of applause, please, for Florida Georgia Line’s “God, Your Mama, and Me,” which finally arrives at No. 1 after a 24-week flight. FGL, as you may recall is backed on this estimable effort by the Backstreet Boys.

God, Your Mama, And Me by Florida Georgia Line & on VEVO.

This is FGL’s 12th No. 1 single, all of them garnered in just the past six years.

Farther down the charts, we espy two more new albums and three new songs.

The first-time albums are Steve Earle and the Dukes’ So You Wannabe an Outlaw (breaking in at No. 15) and the Eli Young Band’s Fingerprints (No. 17).

Returning to the Top 50 country albums rankings are Shania Twain’s Greatest Hits (No. 25), Russell Dickerson’s Yours EP (No. 42), Dylan Scott’s self-titled package (No. 45), The Essential Johnny Cash (No. 48) and Brad Paisley’s Hits Alive (No. 50).

The new singles are Ronnie Dunn’s “I Worship the Woman You Walked On” (No. 52), Granger Smith’s “Happens Like That” (No. 56) and Jordan Davis’ “Singles You Up” (No. 60).

Coming back on are Drake White’s “Makin’ Me Look Good Again” (No. 31), Devin Dawson’s “All on Me” (No. 54) and the Railers’ “11:59 (Central Standard Time)” (No. 59).

Completing the Top 5 albums array, in descending order, are Chris Stapleton’s From a Room: Volume 1, Lady Antebellum’s Heart Break (last week’s No. 1), Stapleton’s Traveller and the Zac Brown Band’s Welcome Home.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Blake Shelton’s “Every Time I Hear That Song,” Thomas Rhett’s “Craving You,” featuring Maren Morris, Sam Hunt’s “Body like a Back Road” and Dylan Scott’s “My Girl.”

Dan + Shay’s “How Not To,” last week’s No. 1 song, now stands at No. 9.

So welcome to summer, or, as I prefer to think of it, the gateway to fall.