2017 ACM Lifting Lives Music Camp Wraps With Chris Young Live at the Opry

Music Enrichment Program Serves Those with Williams Syndrome
Campers from the ACM Lifting Lives Music Camp left the 2017 program with memories they will never forget.

The week-long event closed on Tuesday (June 27) with a live performance of their original song “I Love Big” on the Grand Ole Opry with Chris Young. The song was co-written Thursday (June 22) with Dierks Bentley and Ross Copperman.

“I actually have had the opportunity in the past to help them write the song,” Young told the ACM backstage at the Opry. “I have never gotten to perform with them. And I just think it’s an amazing thing. They’ve got so much energy. They are so talented and the fact that they are doing this performance here on the Opry stage and I get to be a part of it, I was really excited to take that opportunity.”

The music enrichment program serves those with Williams Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects approximately 20,000 people in the U.S. The condition is characterized by cardiovascular disease, developmental delays and learning challenges. But children with WS also have strong verbal and social skills, plus a strong affinity for music.

The program included a recording session with Kelsea Ballerini, karaoke with Jerrod Niemann, a meet-and-greet with Savannah Chrisley and Todd Chrisley and a visit to Seacrest Studios at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt hosted by radio personality Bobby Bones.

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 27: ACM Lifting Lives music Campers join Singer-songwriter Chris Young on stage during a Performance at Grand Ole Opry House on June 27, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music) Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 27: ACM Lifting Lives music Campers on stage during a Performance at Grand Ole Opry House on June 27, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music) Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 27: ACM,Vanderbilt,and Grand Ole Opry Staff and Board members join singer-songwriter Chris Young and AMC music campers on stage during the ACM Lifting Lives Music Camp Performance with Chris Young at Grand Ole Opry House on June 27, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music) Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 26: Singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini joins ACM Lifting Lives music campers during Music Camp Studio Day at on June 26, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music) Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 22: Singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley joins ACM Lifting Lives campers during ACM Lifting Lives Music Camp Songwriting Workshop at Vanderbilt University on June 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music) Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 23: Radio personality Bobby Bones joins ACM Lifting Lives campers during ACM Lifting Lives Music Camp at Seacrest Studio on June 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music) Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 26: Producer Ross Copperman joins ACM Lifting Lives music campers during Music Camp Studio Day at on June 26, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music) Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 25: Singer-songwriter Jerrod Niemann enjoys karaoke Night with ACM Lifting Lives music campers at Winner's Bar on June 25, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music) Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Academy of Country Music
