2017 ACM Lifting Lives Music Camp Wraps With Chris Young Live at the Opry

Campers from the ACM Lifting Lives Music Camp left the 2017 program with memories they will never forget.

The week-long event closed on Tuesday (June 27) with a live performance of their original song “I Love Big” on the Grand Ole Opry with Chris Young. The song was co-written Thursday (June 22) with Dierks Bentley and Ross Copperman.

“I actually have had the opportunity in the past to help them write the song,” Young told the ACM backstage at the Opry. “I have never gotten to perform with them. And I just think it’s an amazing thing. They’ve got so much energy. They are so talented and the fact that they are doing this performance here on the Opry stage and I get to be a part of it, I was really excited to take that opportunity.”

The music enrichment program serves those with Williams Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects approximately 20,000 people in the U.S. The condition is characterized by cardiovascular disease, developmental delays and learning challenges. But children with WS also have strong verbal and social skills, plus a strong affinity for music.

The program included a recording session with Kelsea Ballerini, karaoke with Jerrod Niemann, a meet-and-greet with Savannah Chrisley and Todd Chrisley and a visit to Seacrest Studios at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt hosted by radio personality Bobby Bones.

Recap all the summer fun with photos from the camp.

Chris Young

Kelsea Ballerini

Dierks Bentley

Bobby Bones

Ross Copperman

Jerrod Niemann

