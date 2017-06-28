Maren Morris: The Bond of Young Guns

Why She Roots for Rookies Like Her

When Maren Morris won her first ACM Award earlier this year, the same happened for her friends.

She received her new female vocalist of the year award at the same time that Brothers Osborne won new vocal duo or group and Jon Pardi won new male vocalist.

And this is what she told the industry publication Country Aircheck about T.J. and John Osborne and Pardi: “I’ve known the brothers since I moved to town. They had just gotten a record deal. I’ve only known Jon for the last two years, but there’s this new class mentality where you root for each other,” Morris said.

“You’re the young guns, the newbies. That bonds you forever,” she said, “because you always remember those people you came up with. It’s a really cool thing to see your friends rise up with you.”

It sounds like Morris has the right attitude about being the new girl in town, and about never expecting any awards.

“You don’t do this, necessarily, for the awards. It’s very cool when you feel that validation from your community, but I always go into every award show thinking I’m not going to win because I’m not entitled to or expectant of anything,” she said.

She is happy with her debut album, she said, but she also knows that a lot of what happens with the music has to do with timing.

“I’m very confident and proud of it, but I also know there’s a timing and deservedness to a lot of these things.

“I’m always the first shocked person when I win.”