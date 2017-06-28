AmericanaFest Reveals Second Round of Performers

The North Mississippi Allstars, Yola Carter, Drive-By Truckers, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Amanda Shires, Willie Nile, Hayes Carll, Iron & Wine, Joan Osborne and John Hiatt & the Goners are on the second-round list of performers announced for the 18th annual AmericanaFest in Nashville.

Taking place at venues throughout the city, the concerts are part of the Americana Music Festival & Conference, which runs Sept. 12-17. Almost 300 acts will appear during the six days.

Other additions announced Wednesday (June 28) for AmericanaFest include Angaleena Presley, Buddy Miller, Cody Canada & the Departed, Colin Hay, Doug Seegers, Dustbowl Revival, Elizabeth Cook, Lukas Nelson, the Secret Sisters, Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, the Last Bandoleros, Lee Roy Parnell, Lilly Hiatt, Lori McKenna, Marc Broussard, Mark O’Connor featuring the O’Connor Band, the Mavericks, the Wood Brothers and many more.

For additional information, including conference registration, festival wristbands for the performances and updates on the 2017 Americana Honors & Awards ceremony, visit the official website.

