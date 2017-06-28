Lee Brice’s Boy Is All About Dad’s “Boy”

On Wednesday morning (June 28), Lee Brice was kind of Instagramming his way through his Today show appearance. There was the photo of him and his squad around the famous news desk, and then the picture of him busy with his soundcheck.

But after his performance, he shared the best image from the whole morning: his middle child Ryker Mobley watching his dad on TV and trying to sing along to every word.

Brice’s boy was all about “Boy.”

“My #boy is proud of his daddy performing on the @TodayShow… love you buddy,” Brice wrote.

Ryker seemed to know the chorus by heart — especially the part about “you’re a part of me, and a part of you will always be my boy” — but he occasionally had to stop and listen to his dad sing the lyrics so he could catch up.

There was no sign of Brice’s wife Sara, their brand new baby girl Trulee Nanette or their older son Takoda in the 26-second video, but that might just mean they were watching the show in another room.