Stephanie Quayle Runs on Love in “Winnebago”

This Independence Day holiday weekend, AAA estimates a record-breaking 44.2 million Americans will be traveling 50 miles or more away from home to celebrate the U.S.A.’s 241st birthday.

Rising artist Stephanie Quayle has the perfect soundtrack for the trip whether it be by plane, train, automobile or RV with her breezy new song, “Winnebago.”

Shot at a colorful KOA campsite, the official video follows Quayle and her bandmates and her precious Chihuahua, Miho, as they have a little fun in the sun by their 1982 Winnie. The final destination is wherever the wind blows, and anywhere they are, they’re already at home.

“The story behind ‘Winnebago’ goes right back to my childhood,” Quayle says. “Growing up in Montana, we did it all. We did camping. We did glamping by horseback, to sleeping in tepees to being in RVs — you name it, we’ve done it. So it’s really fun to bring it back full circle.

“Growing up, my grandparents would put us all in the RV, and we would just drive across the country,” she adds. “When I heard this song, it just made me think about that, and this song is the soundtrack to your drive. If you’re in a car or a Winnebago or RV, if you’re going far or if you’re going close, this is the song of the summer.”

Quayle is on tour through the summer with a performance scheduled at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival on July 9 in Prince Edward Island, Canada. The holiday weekend has her performing two shows in Huntington, West Virginia on Sunday and Monday (July 2-3).