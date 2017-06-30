Brothers Osborne Get Back to the Music

On this weekend’s all-new CMT Hot 20 Countdown, host Katie Cook got an update on the new Brothers Osborne album from T.J. and John Osborne.

The interview took place in North Platte, Nebraska, at the recent Nebraskaland Days, where the brothers opened for Chris Stapleton on his third concert back on his All-American Road Show.

“That’s definitely coming,” John said of followup to the duo’s Pawn Shop album. “We can’t tell you too much, but we went down to Florida for two weeks and got completely away from everything — Nashville, away from our friends, and we hardly had any cell phone service.

“We played music for two weeks and we jammed, and that’s pretty much it. It was us two, our band and [producer] Jay Joyce. And we were just making music. We kept it really simple. A lot of the takes were live, and there were mistakes in there. We’re trying to bring it back to the music again.

“I can’t give you too many details, but we’re so excited.”

The Grammy-nominated duo premiered a new song called “The Family” at their fan club party during CMA Fest earlier this month, but it’s unknown whether it will make final track list.

They also said collaborating live with Peter Frampton on the 2017 CMT Music Awards will probably be one of the coolest shows they will ever do.

“He was the nicest guy,” John said. “We even asked, ‘Hey, do you want to go into one of your songs?’ And he was like, ‘I just want to jam on guitar.’ And I was like, ‘I totally dig this guy,’ because that’s all I want to do is jam on guitar.”

Cook also caught up with Dwight Yoakam on the all-new Hot 20 episode airing at 9 a.m. ET/PT on Saturday and Sunday (July 1-2).