Sun Records Cast Reunites for Red Hot Compilation

The 10 performances on Red Hot: A Memphis Celebration of Sun Records burn like the city’s scorching summer heat.

The compilation brings together artists who have ties to Memphis or the neighboring states to pay tribute to the world famous studio, the music that was made there and the man who started it all, Sam Phillips. John Paul Keith, Valerie June, Jimbo Mathus, Amy LaVere, Shawn Camp, Chuck Mead, Will Sexton and North Mississippi Allstars’ Luther Dickinson and Cody Dickinson are among the artists on the collection.

Tracking sessions were held at the original Sun Studio on Union Avenue and at Sam Phillips Recording on Madison Avenue.

CMT’s Sun Records cast members Drake Milligan, Kevin Fonteyne, Christian Lees and Jonah Lees collaborate with Mead on the title track, which was originally a hit for Billy Lee Riley in 1957. The only original song on the compilation is Bobby Rush’s “Tough Titty.” The 82-year-old bluesman wrote it as a tribute to “Mr. Blues,” the late Junior Parker, who died at age 39 during brain tumor surgery.

Luther Dickinson co-produced the album with the Nashville-based author Tamara Saviano and proceeds will support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Enjoy scenes from the recording sessions.