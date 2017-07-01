Kristian Bush Brings a Beautiful Ending to Lost Love in “Sing Along”

We’ve always heard it said that love isn’t just one big, grand moment in time. It’s a thousand little moments pieced together that make the puzzle complete.

Kristian Bush’s “Sing Along” brings that sentiment to life perfectly. The ode to lost love gets a fairytale ending with the upbeat and uplifting tune, one Bush wrote as an important reminder to us all.

“I wrote this song to remind someone that no matter what happened between us, the thing we had together was good,” Bush said in announcing the new single. “The video shows how love is built on thousands of tiny little moments in the sunlight, and it asks the question, ‘What if those happy memories were strong enough to bring two hearts back together for a happy ending?'”

That’s the happy ending we all wish for, right? But even if the magical ending doesn’t come, it doesn’t mean the relationship or the moment wasn’t real or valuable. Love is never wasted.

“I hope it reminds everyone that just because a relationship ends, the memories from it don’t have to disappear. We should never, ever regret love,” he said.

Bush is hard at work on his first album for Wheelhouse Records and just wrapped his work as a producer on Lindsay Ell’s debut album The Project, which is due in August.