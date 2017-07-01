Luke Bryan Brings Home the Chocolate

On Saturday morning (July 1), Luke Bryan introduced his nearly 4 million Instagram followers to the latest addition to his family — their brand new chocolate Labrador retriever, who looks like he’s about 3 months old.





Meet the new pup. Choc. A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Jul 1, 2017 at 9:59am PDT



He followed the first picture of Choc up with another one: a full body shot. One where you can see how Choc is all floppy ears and giant paws and puppy dog eyes.

And then that was it for the photo gallery. Which might just mean that Bryan and his family — his wife, his two sons and his nephew — are too busy playing with the new guy to be bothered to take any pictures.

Bryan has a couple of weeks off before his tour resumes in Bethel, New York, on July 13, so he’ll have plenty of time to bond with Choc.