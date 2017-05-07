Blake Shelton Scores 24th No. 1 Single With “Every Time I Hear That Song”

Like Alexander the Great, Blake Shelton and Chris Stapleton must occasionally sit and weep that they have no new worlds to conquer.

This week, Shelton’s “Every Time I Hear That Song” becomes his 24th No. 1 single on Billboard‘s country airplay chart. (That’s two dozen, honey.) And Stapleton’s newest album, From a Room: Volume 1, returns to the top spot on the country albums chart, where it debuted eight weeks ago.

More remarkable still, Stapleton’s Traveller is still in the Top 5 — 113 weeks after its release. Combined, Stapleton’s two albums have sold nearly 2.5 million copies.

Well, that’s the good news. The bad news is that not one new album breaks into the Top 50 this week.

And there are just three new songs to note.

However, we do have seven albums making a comeback.

They are Billy Currington’s Summer Forever (returning at No. 36), Midland’s self-titled EP (No. 42), Toby Keith’s 35 Biggest Hits (No. 44). Luke Bryan’s Tailgates & Tanlines (No. 47), the Zac Brown Band’s Jekyll + Hyde (No. 48), Garth Brooks’ The Ultimate Collection (No. 49) and Eric Church’s Chief (No, 50).

Brantley Gilbert boasts the week’s highest-debuting single, “Ones That Like Me,” which bows at No. 54. Also new are Walker Hayes’ “You Broke Up With Me” (No. 57) and Lindsay Eli’s “Waitin’ on You” (No. 60).

Parmalee’s “Sunday Morning” returns at No. 59.

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums this week, in that order, are Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s The Nashville Sound (last week’s No. 1), Lady Antebellum’s Heart Break, Stapleton’s Traveller and Luke Combs’ This One’s for You.

Completing the Top 5 songs array are Thomas Rhett’s “Craving You,” featuring Maren Morris, Dylan Scott’s “My Girl,” Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road” and Florida Georgia Line’s “God, Your Mama and Me,” featuring the Backstreet Boys (last week’s No. 1).

If you’re determined to applaud now, who am I to stay your eager hands?