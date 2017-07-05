Shania Twain’s Now Is All Shania

Sings Along to Lady Antebellum’s “Still the One” Live in Canada

When Shania Twain fans listen to Now, her first album in 15 years, the music is all her.

The 2017 CMT Artist of a Lifetime unveiled the 16-song tack list for the deluxe edition on Wednesday (July 5) and announced that she wrote each song by herself. Both the deluxe and the 12-song standard releases arrive on Sept. 29.

Feels so great to share with you the full tracklisting for my new album #ShaniaNOW! Out September 29th A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on Jul 5, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

When Lady Antebellum covered Twain’s “Still the One” live on the You Look Good Tour in Ontario, Canada, Twain was in the audience singing along with her husband Frédéric Thiébaud and tour opener Kelsea Ballerini.

The concert moment happened during a stripped down part of Lady Antebellum’s show which had Dave Haywood on piano, while Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley exchanged lead vocals.





@ShaniaTwain stopping by the Toronto show might just be one of the coolest #YouLookGoodWorldTour memories so far! pic.twitter.com/L5MsxWSneC — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) July 5, 2017

It was a great show guys https://t.co/9W3tSrwUPG — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) July 5, 2017

Here is the full track listing for Now:

1. “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed”

2. “Home Now”

3. “Light of My Life”

4. “Poor Me”

5. “Who’s Gonna Be Your Girl”

6. “More Fun”

7. “I’m Alright”

8. “Let’s Kiss and Make Up”

9. “Where Do You Think You’re Going”

10. “Roll Me on the River”

11. “We Got Something They Don’t”

12. “Because of You”

13. “You Can’t Buy Love”

14. “Life’s About to Get Good”

15. “Soldier”

16. “All in All”