Kip Moore: “I Was Writing This Record Without People Knowing”

Kip Moore continues to tease the Sept. 8 release of his next album Slowheart with an online preview of the album closer “Guitar Man.”
In the clip, the song plays in the background while Moore unpacks a Chevy Sport van to camp out and enjoy a night under stars.
“The label didn’t really even know I was making the record at first,” Moore reveals in the clip. “I was just kind of making it quietly. So every time I got off the road, I was writing this record without people knowing and I was recording it. And I don’t think that I’ve had the feeling that I have now on any other record where I feel like I’m sitting on something so special.”
Moore has posted similar previews of “Fast Women” and “The Bull.”
Currently at No. 21 on Billboard‘s country airplay chart, Slowheart‘s lead single “More Girls Like You” was co-written with Steven Olsen, Josh Milller and David Garcia. Other Slowheart songwriters include Dan Couch, Blair Daly, Westin Davis, Luke Dick and Troy Verges, all of whom have contributed to Moore’s previous albums.