Kip Moore: “I Was Writing This Record Without People Knowing”

Kip Moore continues to tease the Sept. 8 release of his next album Slowheart with an online preview of the album closer “Guitar Man.”

In the clip, the song plays in the background while Moore unpacks a Chevy Sport van to camp out and enjoy a night under stars.

“The label didn’t really even know I was making the record at first,” Moore reveals in the clip. “I was just kind of making it quietly. So every time I got off the road, I was writing this record without people knowing and I was recording it. And I don’t think that I’ve had the feeling that I have now on any other record where I feel like I’m sitting on something so special.”

Well I woke to the rise of the sun going down… stale taste of whiskey still fresh on my mouth #SLOWHEART #Sept8 A post shared by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

Moore has posted similar previews of “Fast Women” and “The Bull.”

PJ nearly lost his life for this footage…it was a painful wake up call that his athletic days are over (not that they were ever present). I bought him a beer and a shitty ice cream pop for his courage. #newrecord #SLOWHEART #sept8th A post shared by kipmooremusic (@kipmooremusic) on Jun 30, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

Currently at No. 21 on Billboard‘s country airplay chart, Slowheart‘s lead single “More Girls Like You” was co-written with Steven Olsen, Josh Milller and David Garcia. Other Slowheart songwriters include Dan Couch, Blair Daly, Westin Davis, Luke Dick and Troy Verges, all of whom have contributed to Moore’s previous albums.