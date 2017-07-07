All-Star Tribute to John D. Loudermilk Set for Release in September

Emmylou Harris, Rosanne Cash, Ricky Skaggs, Rodney Crowell and Tommy Emmanuel are among the artists featured on A Tribute to John D. Loudermilk, an album recorded in 2016 during a concert at the Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee. The project is set for release on Sept. 15.

Loudermilk, who was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1976, was one of Nashville’s most successful songwriters during the ’50s and ’60s. His compositions were recorded by artists ranging from Webb Pierce, Conway Twitty and George Jones to Eddie Cochran, the Allman Brothers Band, Solomon Burke, Nina Simone and Norah Jones.

His extensive list of hits include George Hamilton IV’s “A Rose and a Baby Ruth,” the Everly Brothers’ “Ebony Eyes,” Stonewall Jackson’s “Waterloo,” Glen Campbell’s “I Wanna Live,” Ernest Ashworth’s “Talk Back Trembling Lips,” the Casinos’ “Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye” and Dick & Dee Dee’s “Thou Shalt Not Steal.” Johnny Cash popularized Loudermilk’s “Bad News,” and Tim McGraw’s “Indian Outlaw” ends with a signature line from his “Indian Reservation,” a hit for both Don Fardon and Paul Revere & the Raiders.

Loudermilk’s “Break My Mind” was covered by Linda Ronstadt, the Flying Burrito Brothers, Sammy Davis Jr. and others, and “Tobacco Road,” a 1964 hit for the Nashville Teens, was also recorded by Lou Rawls, Jefferson Airplane, Edgar Winter’s White Trash and David Lee Roth.

Others appearing on A Tribute to John D. Loudermilk include Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Lee Roy Parnell, Herb Pedersen, John Cowan, Jimmy Hall, Deborah Allen, John McFee and the project’s producer and musical director, John Jorgenson.

Loudermilk, who attended the concert, died several months later at the age of 82.

The concert was filmed for release as an upcoming PBS special.