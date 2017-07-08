WATCH: Still The King Season 2 Trailer

Still The King season two premieres Tuesday (July 11) and it’s chalk full of music, not to mention more crazy antics.

The new season of Still The King returns with a bang. Expect Vernon (Billy Ray Cyrus) fresh out of jail and determined to reclaim his position as a country music superstar while being present in the lives of his daughter Charlotte (Madison Iseman) and his ex, Debbie (Joey Lauren Adams). Faced with the possibility of being a father to Debbie’s unborn child, Vernon must balance his desires for fame and family.



As for the show’s music, it’s all about having a good time. Vernon Brown has a very important message to send to the world: “I want my mullet back!”



Catch up on the entire first season on VOD, online and on the CMT App.