Nashville‘s Charles Esten Celebrates a Year of #EverySingleFriday

This time last year, Nashville‘s Charles Esten committed to one of his biggest music projects of his career with the launch of his #EverySingleFriday initiative.

Since then, Esten has released one original song per week, and July 7’s “Long Haul” marks 52 weeks of the campaign. The songs are from a catalog of music he’s written since he started Nashville five seasons ago.

“Getting to write and seeing how these writers work here, there’s so much discipline behind it, so much focus and yet so much carefree creativity,” Esten told CMT.com last year. “You gotta focus tight and work hard, yet let it all go and let it all flow.

“Plus, I just love songwriters, in general. I love the way they think. I love their senses of humor. To be in rooms with those fine people is always a treat.”

Backed by a horn section, the new soulful country rocker celebrates long-lasting commitment through the good times and the bad.

On Monday (July 10) through Esten’s website, fans will have access to free tickets to his July 19 show at the CMA Theater at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to celebrate one year of #EverySingleFriday.

The initiative started with the release of the Kendell Marvel and Tim James-co-written song “Through the Blue.”

The U.S. leg of the Nashville In Concert Tour picks up July 23 in Orlando, Florida, with Esten, Clare Bowen, Chris Carmack and Jonathan Jackson. Nashville airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.