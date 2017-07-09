Maren Morris Is Engaged

Maren Morris isn’t just country music’s newest sweetheart. She’s also country singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd’s sweetheart. And it looks like the two are making it official.

On Sunday (July 9), Morris posted an Instagram photo of herself sitting on Hurd’s lap, with a Corona in her right hand and a diamond ring on her left hand. And her caption just read “Yes.”

The two have been dating for a year and a half and started growing closer and closer when they initially met to collaborate on music. Together, Morris and Hurd wrote Tim McGraw’s “Last Turn Home.”

Morris told People earlier this year, “We had been friends for only a couple of years, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable. We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, ‘Why are we avoiding this.”

And in the latest issue of Cosmopolitan, Morris said the best thing about a country guy is that “He respects women, and he is rugged but isn’t afraid to be vulnerable.” Which sounds just like Hurd.