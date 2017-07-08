Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Tweets You Might Have Missed

The big news over the weekend was that Ryan Hurd asked Maren Morris to marry him.

And she said yes. So yeehaw to love. But other stuff happened, too. Miranda Lambert basked in that farm life, Tim McGraw and his daughter Audrey did some celeb spotting in a bookstore, Jason Aldean hit the beach with his girls, Luke Bryan did, too, with his two sons and his wife, Kelsea Ballerini cranked up Old Dominion at home, Kacey Musgraves did some drupping (drunk online shopping), Thomas Rhett shared his breathtaking vacation view, Sam Hunt golfed like a redneck, and Dierks Bentley came back to the socials to praise Wisconsin country fans for getting him to the main stage.

Miranda Lambert: “Spring fed happiness! The pups and I (party of 7) went on a 2 mile hike today! And then we rode our ponies. Farm life is the good life.”

Tim McGraw: “Just ran into @WhisperinBill in @ParnassusBooks1. Got to introduce him to my youngest daughter, Audrey. Made my Sunday”

Jason Aldean: “#saltlife”

Luke Bryan: “Me and the crew!!”

Kelsea Ballerini: “dancing around the kitchen to ‘Written In The Sand’…. @OldDominion YOURE SO GOOD.”

Kacey Musgraves: “Does anyone else get drunk and pillage Amazon Prime? Yeah me neither……..”

Thomas Rhett: “View this week for some family vacation”

Sam Hunt: “Redneck”

Dierks Bentley: how it felt to play the big amphitheater stage @thebiggig #summerfest after playing all the smaller stages over the years…. thanks Wisconsin country fans.

