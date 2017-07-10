Kesha’s Rainbow Connection With Dolly Parton

Country Legend Appears on Pop Star’s New Album Out Aug. 11

Dolly Parton appears on Kesha’s next album Rainbow as a guest vocalist the pop singer’s version of “Old Flames (Can’t Hold a Candle to You).”

Kesha’s mother Pebe Sebert and Hugh Moffatt co-wrote the song, which was a No. 1 hit from Parton’s album Dolly, Dolly, Dolly in 1980. Originally a hit for Joe Sun, Merle Haggard released his version on 1985’s Kern River.

Kesha initially recorded the song for her 2013 EP Deconstructed. Other guests appearing on Rainbow, arriving Aug. 11, include Eagles of Death Metal and the Dap-Kings Horns.