Lindsay Ell Serves Up a Sassy Warning to Her Love in “Waiting on You”

When I first saw the title to Lindsay Ell’s new single “Waiting on You,” I thought, “Oh, this is going to be a perfect, sweet love song.”

It’s pretty perfect, all right, but far from sugary and sentimental. It’s sassy and bold, like Ell herself.

She’s not waiting around for her love to make the big move. Instead, she’s letting him know he needs to man-up or get left in the dust.

Can all my singles out there join me in saying “amen” to that?

The song showcases the best of Ell — her smoky, sultry vocals, her incredibly intricate and stellar guitar chops and her roots in the blues.

Ell is truly coming into her own with her debut, Kristian Bush-produced EP Worth the Wait, a title she told Billboard couldn’t have been more perfect for this project.

“I truly think that in life, it’s important to constantly have hope and to figure out what you want, never lose sight of it, and never feel like your hard work is going to be overlooked, because eventually I’m a firm believer that everything falls in place,” Ell told the magazine.

The Canadian-born Ell is back out on the road with Brad Paisley this summer, which will no doubt be a guitar shred-fest for sure.

[ video unavailable on this device ] Get More: