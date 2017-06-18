Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Still Blessed After All These Years

On their wedding day, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher, issued a statement saying, “We could not feel more blessed to have found each other.”
Seven years later, the happy couple posted messages on social media showing that they still feel the same way as they did when they exchanged “I do’s.”
On Monday (July 10) over dinner, Underwood posted, “Celebrating 7 years with this amazing man. How am I so blessed to share this life with you, @mfisher1212? Here’s to so many more years and memories together.”
Fisher also shared a picture of Underwood looking dreamily into the camera and said, “Glad I took a chance on this babe seven years ago. Turns out she’s the best wife, and mom to Izzy, I could ever dream of! #happyanniversary”
The two tied the knot before 250 friends and family at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Plantation in Greensboro, Georgia on July 10, 2010. They welcomed their son Isaiah, 2, in Feb. 2015.
And to Mike, Isaiah is so blessed to have you as his dad. He wants to do everything you do and go where you go. You are an incredible example of what a father should be…patient, kind, loving and so much more. You are never afraid to hug and kiss him or be silly with him. He knows he is loved beyond measure and that you will always be there for him…I always knew that you would be an amazing father and you prove me right every day. We love you!!! #HappyFathersDay
On the 2017 Grammy red carpet, Underwood told People that she was taking a “little break” from work to be a mom and a wife.
“I’m nervous because I want whatever I do next to be amazing,” she said. “I’m kind of waiting for lightning to strike and go: ‘Okay, it’s time to get creative and work on new music!'”
Underwood will join the Oklahoma Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony hosted by Vince Gill and Kristin Chenoweth on Nov. 16 in Oklahoma City.