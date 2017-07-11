Ryan Hurd Has a Merch Problem

There are worse things to be addicted to than concert T-shirts.

But still, country newcomer Ryan Hurd sounds like he knows what a problem his merch addiction is. He told industry publication Country Aircheck all about it.

“I have a horrible habit of buying merch tees. I go on people’s websites and look at all their merch because I’m interested in it, because we sell merch, too. And then I always end up buying something.

“So my last impulse buy was Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Soul2Soul Tour concert tee,” Hurd said, promising he’ll be wearing it onstage very soon.

“That’s 100-percent happening,” the “Love in a Bar” singer said.

Love in a Bar by Ryan Hurd on VEVO.

Also revealed in the Q&A was Hurd’s dream dinner date (Willie Nelson), one of the songs he wishes he’d written (“My Church” by his fianceé Maren Morris), the tequila he brings on the road (Espolon) and how he feels when people ask him what he thinks of Morris’ new haircut.

“That’s a pretty rude question — like my opinion of that is important at all. I think it’s really hot,” he said, “but that question bugs me.”