Thomas Rhett Scores Eighth No. 1 Single With “Craving You”

Culminating a 15-week climb, Thomas Rhett’s “Craving You,” featuring Maren Morris, now stands triumphantly at the top of Billboard‘s country airplay chart.

It’s Rhett’s eighth No. 1 single and Morris’ first.

Craving You by Thomas Rhett & on VEVO.

Chris Stapleton still commands the country albums chart with From a Room: Volume 1, while his 2015 breakthrough behemoth, Traveller, has moved back up to No. 2.

It grieves me to report that no new albums or songs make their debut this week. Post-patriot depression, I assume.

A lot of albums, however, have snapped back onto the charts. They are Tim McGraw’s Greatest Hits (re-entering at No. 24), Toby Keith’s Greatest Hits 2 (No. 28), Brooks & Dunn’s The Greatest Hits Collection (No. 37) and Lee Greenwood’s American Patriot (No. 44).

Also, Alabama’s Ultimate Alabama: 20 #1 Hits (No. 45), The Essential Johnny Cash (No. 46) and Kenny Chesney’s Cosmic Hallelujah (No. 48).

In the greatest-gainers category, Blake Shelton’s If I’m Honest rockets from No. 25 to No. 15, and Eric Church’s Chief sprints from No. 50 to No. 31.

Three songs also leap back into the ring — Jerrod Niemann’s “God Made a Woman” (No. 55), A Thousand Horses’ “Preachin’ to the Choir” (No. 58) and Jacob Davis’ “What I Wanna Be” (No. 60).

This week’s No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 albums, in that order, are Keith Urban’s Ripcord, Lady Antebellum’s Heart Break and Luke Combs’ This One’s for You.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs cluster are Dylan Scott’s “My Girl,” Blake Shelton’s “Every Time I Hear That Song” (last week’s No. 1), Rascal Flatts’ “Yours If You Want It” and Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road.”

This week’s Absolutely Useless Fact: There are four songs on the chart with “girl” or “girls” in the title and two with “boy,” also two with “woman” and two with “man.” What a sex-crazed era we live in!