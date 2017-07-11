Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman Has Patton Oswalt’s Back

If you’ve just recently fallen in love with Little Big Town, you may not know that Kimberly Schlapman used to be Kimberly Roads.

Some background, first. Her first husband, Steven Roads, passed away in 2005. After mourning him, she started to fall for her friend Stephen Schlapman. They were married in 2006.

So when the world started hating on comedian Patton Oswalt for proposing to Meredith Salenger about a year after his wife of more than 10 years — author Michelle McNamara — died in her sleep in 2016, Schlapman had his back.

“Patton, I wish you the greatest love and healing, and I’m so happy for you,” Schlapman said when she and bandmate Karen Fairchild were on The Talk recently.

“I can speak personally to this. I was married for 14 years to a wonderful man, and he passed away. And nine months later, I began a spark with an old friend.

“And 100 percent, I am so sure of this: that my new husband was sent to me from heaven from my late husband. I feel like he was up there saying, ‘She needs somebody to love her and give her babies, too,'” she said.

Schlapman shared that right after her first husband died, Fairchild promised her, “There will be love again.”